Gov. Newsom moves to commute all 548 death sentences in Calif.

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday moved to commute the sentences of all 548 prisoners on California's death row to life in prison without the possibility of parol, a move that, if implemented, would represent the largest mass commutation of death sentences in U.S. history.

"I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," Newsom said in a letter addressed to all Californians.

"I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency."

Newsom said California's death penalty system is a "failure" that "cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people."

"Many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die," Newsom added. "But as Governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them."

Newsom has asked the California Supreme Court to which issue its recommendation by year's end so he can act before the end of his term.

While the California governor may commute the sentences of those with one felony, he needs approval for those convicted of two or more felonies.

More than half of the 529 men and 19 women on California's death row have committed more than one felony.

If the justices do not approve his request, the pending commutation requests would lapse when Newsom leaves office on Jan. 4.

Reactions to the move were divided, with several county district attorneys criticizing Newsom for commuting sentences en masse that were individually considered and handed down.

"Today, the Governor has substituted his personal beliefs for all of those judgments," California District Attorneys Association President and Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said in a statement.

"The victims were never given a commutation. Their families were never given a choice. They deserve far better than this."

Some, including Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, pointed to two ballot measures the state has held on capital punishment and how voters rejected efforts to abolish it both times.

"Until the law is changed, my office will continue to evaluate every death penalty-eligible case with the rigor, care and restraint these decisions demand," Hochman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, human rights and prison reform advocates celebrated the move, including Disability Rights California.

"This is huge, because people with disabilities are overrepresented in the criminal legal system, including on death row," the organization said online, stating that California accounts for a quarter of the country's death row population and has the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.

"Thank you, Governor Newsom, for making this historic decision."

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of assassinated U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and president of the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center, applauded Newsom for "courageously" moving to commute the sentences

"My father was murdered in California and when his assailant was sentenced to death, his brother, Senator Edward Kennedy, on behalf of our family, asked that the murderer's life be spared. He was right then, and Gavin Newsom is right today," she said in a statement.

"It may be politically expedient to support the death penalty, but it is always morally repugnant."

Newsom imposed an indefinite moratorium on executions in California in 2019.

California has killed 13 death row inmates since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1978, with the last inmate it killed being Clarence Ray Allen in 2006, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On Thursday, three U.S. states executed death row inmates.