Israeli President Herzog on Trump’s end to aid: ‘Hit me like a bolt’

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he is concerned with President Donald Trump's announcement that military aid to Israel will cease at the end of the year.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was not aware that U.S. President Donald Trump planned to end military support to Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Herzog said he had not been aware that the U.S. president planned to end military support to Israel. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

"The issue of American aid worries me greatly," Herzog said during a meeting in Jerusalem. "It hit me like a bolt out of the blue."

The United States signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Israel $3.8 billion per year to purchase weapons and munitions from the United States through 2028. Trump did not go into details about how aid will end.

Israeli officials say they still do not know what will happen with U.S. military aid.

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, pushed back on Vice President JD Vance's assertion that aid to Israel contributed to Republicans losing control of the House and Senate. Vance made the comments in a social media post.

"Americans need to know the value of the relationship," Huckabee said of U.S. relations with Israel. "It's not about what Americans are putting into it. It's about what they are getting out of it.

"Maybe we haven't done a good job helping the American public to recognize and be grateful for the partnership with Israel, which has benefited their lives every day."