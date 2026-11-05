Three U.S. states execute death row inmates on same day

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Three death row inmates in the United States were executed Thursday, bringing the total number of inmates killed across the country this year to 35.

The executions were the second time this year that three death row inmates died on the same day, which also happened Aug. 13. File Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections

Indiana executed Jeffrey Weisheit, 50, by lethal injection in the early hours of Thursday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Ind., for setting a fire that killed his girlfriend's two children, 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and her 5-year-old brother Caleb.

In Florida, Jesse Guardado, 64, was executed for stabbing and beating to death a 75-year-old community activist.

And in Alabama, Michael Taylor, 54, was executed for beating to death an elderly couple during a robbery.

The executions marked the second time this year that three death row inmates died on the same day, which also happened Aug. 13, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

Before this year, the last time three people were executed in the United States on the same day was Jan. 7, 2010.

Guardado's execution was Florida's 19th of this year, tying the state record set in 2025, with two more scheduled in the last two months of 2026.

Weisheit had barbecue ribs for his last meal, but made no final statement, the Indiana Department of Correction said in a statement.

He sat on death row for about 13 years after setting fire to his house, killing his girlfriend's two children, in 2010.

Weisheit had been watching the children while their mother worked, and grew angry when 5-year-old Caleb refused to go to bed. He shoved a towel in the boy's mouth, hog-tied him and placed railroad flares around his body.

Caleb and his 8-year-old sister Alyssa were found dead in the burned home the next day.

Judge Daniel Moore, who presided over the case, said Weisheit had a "cold and depraved heart."

"You ended [Caleb and Alyssa's] dreams," Moore said in court, WEHT reported. "You defied any level of decency."

In Florida, Guardado was convicted of killing Jackie Malone, 75, who had helped him secure work and housing after he was released from prison for a previous crime.

He had been on a crack cocaine binge when he attacked Malone, stabbed her and slashed her throat in 2004.

Guardado confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to death in October 2005.

He was executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, located about 45 miles southwest of Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. EST, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

And in Alabama, Taylor was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder of an elderly couple.

He had been on an unapproved leave from the Navy when he took a ride from Ivan and Lucille Moore.

Taylor asked to use the couple's telephone and they offered to make him a meal.

He beat 83-year-old Ivan Moore to death with a metal bar while he was in the kitchen preparing food for Taylor. Lucille Moore, 79, was beaten to death when she went to check on what was happening.

After the slayings, Taylor stole money and the couple's car and went shopping.

Alabama executed Taylor on Thursday evening by lethal injection at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, located near Alabama's border with the Florida Panhandle. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. CST, the Alabama Department of Corrections told UPI in an emailed statement.

He had four visitors and one phone call the day he was killed, and had refused to eat all day, declining to have a final meal, the department said.

The United States recorded its highest annual number of executions in 1999, when 98 people were put to death. That year, at least three people were executed on each of four separate days, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.