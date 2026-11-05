Justice Department seeks to toss Steve Bannon conviction

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a motion Thursday to vacate the contempt of Congress conviction of former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The Justice Department has filed a motion Thursday to vacate the contempt of Congress conviction of former White House strategist Steve Bannon. File Photo by Will Oliver/UPI

In its filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the department said Bannon was protected by executive privilege when he defied a subpoena from Congress as it investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon served four months in prison in 2024.

The Justice Department wrote that Bannon's conviction is "inconsistent with this Administration's enforcement priorities."

The Trump administration pardoned more than 1,500 people who were charged for the Capitol riot.

Bannon was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee that was investigating the riot.

"The United States has determined that dismissal is in the interests of justice because, in an exercise of its prosecutorial discretion, the Executive Branch does not believe that it is appropriate to pursue contempt of Congress charges against a former advisor to the President who did not comply with a subpoena investigating the events of January 6, 2021, based on an asserted belief that he was protected by executive privilege," the Justice Department said in a court filing.

"That is especially so because the United States harbors significant doubts about the fairness of Defendant's trial and whether D.C. Circuit precedent improperly foreclosed Defendant from raising a defense that he did not 'willfully violate' [U.S. code] in light of his belief that compliance with the subpoena was unnecessary due to executive privilege."

The motion also acknowledged President Donald Trump's pardons of Capitol rioters.

"President Trump has expressed grave concerns about the Biden Administration's prosecutions related to the events of January 6, 2021, granting a large number of pardons and commutations," the filing reads.

Trump has maintained his allegations that the 2020 presidential election results were illegitimate, despite roundly losing legal challenges on the matter, failing to demonstrate proof. He has also alleged that the Biden administration "weaponized" the Justice Department against him, his political allies and supporters.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, rejected the Justice Department's filing to dismiss Bannon's conviction in August, citing a lack of justification.