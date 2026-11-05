Nolan's 'The Odyssey' with Matt Damon returns to theaters in December

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Odyssey will be back in theaters Dec. 11. The Wrap and Deadline reported the news.

Since opening July 17, The Odyssey has grossed $1.8 million worldwide. The re-release includes IMAX screenings as the entire film was shot with IMAX cameras.

Dec. 11 is one week before the Dec. 18 releases of Dune Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Dune has IMAX screens while Doomsday will use the Infinity Vision premium format.

UPI praised The Odyssey in its review for grounding the mythological aspects of Homer's epic and filming in actual locations.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, making his 20 year journey home to Ithaca from the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Corey Hawkins, Elliot Page, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo and more.

The Odyssey will be available at home for digital video-on-demand Nov. 17.