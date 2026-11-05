Justice Department Civil Rights Division lead Harmeet Dhillon resigns

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights division announced her resignation on Thursday.

Dhillon's resignation comes two days after Democrats won majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, and days after she announced she was dispatching more than 1,000 election monitors across the country. Dhillon is the first major Trump administration official to resign since Tuesday's midterms.

"Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months," Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on social media. "She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor."

Civil Rights organizations around the country have alleged that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has been largely inactive in its traditional roles under Dhillon's watch, particularly in investigating complaints of discrimination.

The Civil Rights Division is typically active in taking up complaints in educational institutions, voting rights and workplace discrimination.

Under Dhillon, and President Donald Trump, the Civil Rights Division has shifted its focus toward investigating and prosecuting alleged noncitizens for voting, bias against white people and Christians and ending diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the country.

Hundreds of longtime employees in the division left their positions, as well as more than half of its attorneys.

"Harmeet Dhillon has been the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history," Stacey Young, head of the Justice Department alumni group Justice Connection, said in a statement. "For almost 70 years, the Civil Rights Division brought to fruition the civil rights laws that Americans demanded. Dhillon decimated it."