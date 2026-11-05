Watch: Vince Vaughn takes on John Malkovich in 'Bad Monkey' Season 2

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV is gearing up for the release of Bad Monkey Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, True Detective).

Bad Monkey is a dark comedy based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name. The series follows demoted Miami police detective Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) as he investigates a murder in the hope of winning back his badge.

In Season 2, Yancy "finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection," an official synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, Yancy must also contend with his aging father and "unresolved romantic tension" with Dr. Rosa (Natalie Martinez).

<figure><img src="https://cdnph.upi.com/svc/sv/upi/8371793905839/2026/3/67503ff483f0c9a9ae312d91722fed86/Bad-Monkey-Vince-Vaughn-takes-on-John-Malkovich-in-Season-2-trailer.jpg?lg=5"/><figcaption>Natalie Martinez attends the Los Angeles premiere of &#34;End of Watch&#34; in 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI</figcaption></figure>

Bad Monkey hails from Scrubs creator and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Apple TV.