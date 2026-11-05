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Watch: Vince Vaughn takes on John Malkovich in 'Bad Monkey' Season 2
By Annie Martin,6 days ago
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV is gearing up for the release of Bad Monkey Season 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, True Detective).
Bad Monkey is a dark comedy based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name. The series follows demoted Miami police detective Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) as he investigates a murder in the hope of winning back his badge.
In Season 2, Yancy "finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection," an official synopsis reads.
Meanwhile, Yancy must also contend with his aging father and "unresolved romantic tension" with Dr. Rosa (Natalie Martinez).
Bad Monkey hails from Scrubs creator and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Apple TV.