LIV Golf to shut down after 5-year run, rivalry with PGA Tour

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- LIV Golf will shut down after failing to secure financial backing for its future, the previously Saudi-financed golf league announced Thursday.

The league, which rivaled the PGA Tour and launched in 2021, proceeded through a harsh climate throughout its five seasons. That journey included suspensions for players who defected from the PGA Tour, criticism from fans and golfers, legal battles and a failed merger with its rival, U.S.-based golf league.

"Golf has given so much to so many, and my hope is that those entrusted with its future will lead with the generosity, perspective, and shared purpose this extraordinary game deserves," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a news release.

Several of LIV Golf's stars departed over the last year, including Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced in April that it would not finance LIV Golf beyond the 2026 season. The PIF initially enticed several golf stars to leave the PGA Tour with guaranteed contracts worth more than $100 million.

LIV Golf, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sept. 8, attempted to restructure and relaunch. London-based investment firm BC Partners, which planned to replace the PIF as LIV Golf's chief financial backer, later opted to pull out of a $300 million investment deal.

Court filings for LIV Golf Investments Ltd., show that the PIF invested approximately $5 billion into LIV Golf. LIV Golf had about $3 billion in net operating losses.

LIV Golf said in the filings that it had between $100 to $500 million in assets, with $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities. Court records show that Rahm, Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are among the league's creditors with substantial unanswered claims -- past-due payments owed before the bankruptcy filing date.

The league also faces several lawsuits from vendors who say they haven't been paid.

"Despite extensive discussions, the relevant parties were ultimately unable to reach a consensual resolution of certain outstanding terms of the transaction contemplated by the restructuring support agreement," LIV Golf said.

"As a result, the RSA has been terminated, and the transaction is not expected to move forward at this time."

LIV Golf's leadership team said it had worked since April 2026 to "identify the best, value-maximizing path forward for the company and its stakeholders."

"Scott and his leadership team ran a disciplined process and brought credible options to the table in pursuit of a complex transaction that would secure the league's future," LIV Golf Board's Special Committee members Gene Davis and Jon Zinman said in a statement.

"In light of the current circumstances, we believe shifting toward an orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward for the league at this time. The dedication of LIV Golf's players, employees, partners and fans made everything the League accomplished possible, and we thank BC Partners Credit for its considerable time and effort, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for its partnership, and the league's advisers for their work throughout this process."

LIV Golf said it will "remain open to and continue to consider any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties that may arise."

"Building a global platform designed to bring new, younger and more diverse fans to the sport of golf has been the round of a lifetime for all of us," O'Neil said. "LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging -- but always rewarding.

"Together, our team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents, built a global business, secured pathways to the [British] Open and U.S. Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game, created value in our teams, attracted premier sponsors, brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan and built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world.

"At the heart of these achievements were our players, a global roster representing more than 20 countries, whose passion, commitment, and belief in the vision helped us build something extraordinary."

Rahm was LIV Golf's individual champion the last three years. Dustin Johnson won the first title in 2022. Talor Gooch earned the crown in 2023. Joaquin Niemann won a record nine LIV Golf tournaments.