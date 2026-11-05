Colombia seeks to revive Venezuela gas pipeline amid shortages

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colombia's government has declared restoration of the Antonio Ricaurte gas pipeline connecting the country with Venezuela a project of strategic national interest as it seeks to address domestic natural gas shortages.

In a statement released Wednesday, state-owned energy company Ecopetrol said the designation aims to accelerate repairs to the cross-border pipeline, which has been inactive since 2015, allowing Colombia to import natural gas from Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.

However, the project requires extensive technical repairs and special authorization from the United States because of economic sanctions that affect Venezuela's oil industry.

Colombia faces growing pressure on its domestic natural gas supply. Its proven reserves declined 46% between 2021 and 2025, forcing the country to increase imports, which now account for nearly 40% of national consumption, Colombian financial newspaper Portafolio reported.

Adding the pipeline to Colombia's list of Projects of National and Strategic Interest, known by its Spanish acronym PINES, is intended to give the project institutional priority and help overcome domestic administrative obstacles.

If the pipeline resumes operations, one of the main expected benefits would be lower energy costs.

Colombia currently offsets its gas deficit by importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which must be cooled into liquid form, transported aboard specialized vessels and converted back into gas at domestic terminals.

Ecopetrol said replacing part of those imports with gas delivered directly through an overland pipeline would eliminate additional maritime transportation costs, potentially providing more competitive energy prices for households and businesses.

The pipeline was inaugurated in 2007 by then-Colombian President Álvaro Uribe and then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. It stretches 140 miles, connecting Venezuela's Lake Maracaibo region with La Guajira department in northern Colombia.

Its designed capacity is 450 million cubic feet of gas per day, enough to meet approximately half of Colombia's domestic consumption. However, the initial plan calls for a more limited volume.

During the first phase, Colombia expects to import 50 million cubic feet per day, equivalent to approximately 5% of national demand.

Turning the government's plans into an operational project, however, presents significant challenges.

The pipeline has been inactive since 2015 and has suffered extensive deterioration, including the theft of entire sections of infrastructure.

Restoring operations would require substantial investment and complex engineering work to replace several kilometers of stolen pipeline on the Colombian side of the border. Authorities in both countries are still assessing the project's operational feasibility.

Another major obstacle is diplomatic rather than technical.

Because the project involves commercial transactions with Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, its implementation remains subject to U.S. economic sanctions.

Ecopetrol has warned that commercial operations cannot begin without a specific license from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC.

The licensing requirement leaves the project's timeline dependent on high-level negotiations and U.S. authorization.