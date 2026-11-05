Melania Trump hosts Russian, Ukrainian officials, talks peace

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- First Lady Melania Trump hosted officials from Russia and Ukraine on Thursday at the White House to discuss peace negotiations between the warring nations.

Russia and Ukraine are under a cease-fire agreement applying to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky in the country's southern region. The first lady said Thursday that the cease-fire could lead to a broader and "more enduring" peace agreement.

"Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people," Trump said. "Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary cease-fire. Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity."

U.S. officials plan to lead peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates next week.

The Oleshky cease-fire has been underway since Oct. 27. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the city, passing through blockades and minefields to Belarus.

About 2,000 residents remain in Oleshky.

Trump said she was involved in "every stage of the planning" for the evacuation.

"My role as Exclusive Intermediary was memorialized in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I was involved in every stage of the planning. I reviewed demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources."