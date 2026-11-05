Look: Runaway parakeet rescued from storm drain

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the rescue of an escaped parakeet that wound up taking shelter in a storm drain.

RSPCA Inspector Richard Durant and Trainee Animal Rescue Officer Rosie Cowie responded to a Northampton neighborhood where a driver reported spotting a parakeet, which they later learned was named Luna.

"Luna hadn't gone far when we believe she must have been frightened by something and she hopped down into a drain to hide," Durant said in a news release. "Luckily, in a bizarre turn of events, a passing driver happened to spot her jump down into the drain and called us for help."

"Luna saw it as a hidey hole, but if she hadn't been seen then no one would have known she was down there."

Cowie reached down into the drain and was able to grab hold of Luna.

"We peered down the drain and there was Luna's little beak peeking out from a pipe," she said. "I gently grabbed her and popped her in a pet carrier; my first rescue, and one I certainly won't be forgetting!"

The RSPCA was later contacted by Luna's owner, Cimberley Frost, who lives about a mile away from where the bird was found.

"Luna had been watching us eat in the living room when all of a sudden we realized it had gone quiet," Frost said of the night Luna went missing. "We went to look for her in the kitchen and noticed the window was open. We left it open hoping she might come back and went out to try to find her. We played budgie noises to see if it would help her find her way home but nothing."

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ellie Grindod was able to reunite Luna with her family.

"The house was so quiet without her; she's always squeaking and talking. We really missed her; now she's back to being lady of the house," Frost said.