David Boreanaz's 'Rockford Files' re-make to premiere Jan. 2 on NBC

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- SEAL Team, Angel and Bones icon David Boreanaz's Rockford Files re-make is slated to premiere Jan. 2 immediately after NBC's Saturday NFL game.

Co-starring Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver, the contemporary procedural will take over its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET on the following Thursday, Jan. 7.

Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles," a synopsis said.

"It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the cross-hairs of both local police and organized crime."

The late James Garner starred in the original Rockford Files from 1974 to 1980.