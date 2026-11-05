'Off Campus': Prime Video YA series to return for Season 2 in April

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Off Campus will return for a second season in April 2027.

Prime Video announced an April 28 premiere date for Season 2 of the young adult series in a press release Friday.

Off Campus is a college soap based on the Elle Kennedy book series of the same name. The show follows four college hockey players, Garrett, Dean, Logan and Tucker, as they navigate life and love at the fictional Briar University.

Season 1 focused on the romance between Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright), while Season 2 will bring Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie's (Mika Abdalla) love story to life.

The cast also includes Antonio Cipriano as Logan and Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker.

Off Campus is created by Louisa Levy, who serves as showrunner and executive producer with Gina Fattore. Season 1 was a hit on Prime Video, becoming the third most-viewed debut season on the streaming platform.