Burrow, Goff, Purdy top Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Brock Purdy lead my Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9.

Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen also are inside the Top 5 of my rankings, which are listed below. Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love and Kirk Cousins are my other Top-10 options.

Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, who are on bye, should be removed from starting lineups.

My Week 9 free agent targets can be found here. My Week 9 running back and wide receiver rankings also are available.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at MIA

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. LV

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at MIN

6. Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. NYG

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at WAS

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at NE

10. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders at SF

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at IND

12. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. LAR

13. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins vs. DET

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears vs. TB

15. J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants at PHI

16. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN

17. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons vs. CIN

18. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at LAC

19. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns at NO

20. Geno Smith, New York Jets at KC