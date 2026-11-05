Gas pump malfunction leads N.C. man to $2M lottery prize

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a malfunctioning printer at a gas pump led to his winning $2 million from a Powerball drawing.

Concord resident Bram Dunehew told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was filling up his tank at Sam's Mart on N.C. 49 in Harrisburg when the pump failed to print his receipt.

Dunehew went inside the store to get a printed receipt, and while there he picked up a ticket for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

His ticket ended up matching all five white balls in the drawing, earning him a $1 million prize that was doubled to $2 million thanks to the Power Play option.

"It's crazy because I never would have even bought that ticket if the receipt printed outside," Dunehew said. "I think Halloween's now my favorite holiday. Trick or treating was fun as a kid but this is insane."

Dunehew said a portion of his winnings will go toward buying his father a Cadillac.