Belize ends 36-year medical agreement with Cuba, retains doctors

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Belize said it will not renew its 36-year medical cooperation agreement with Cuba, but will continue to employ Cuban healthcare professionals who have supported the country's public health system since 1990.

Belize's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ministry of Health and Wellness will offer direct, individual employment contracts to Cuban doctors, nurses and specialists currently working in the country to prevent disruptions in medical services, particularly in rural communities and district hospitals.

The decision follows months of pressure from the United States. President Donald Trump's administration has strongly criticized Cuba's international medical missions, arguing that the Cuban government's payment arrangements amount to forced labor.

Washington has also threatened visa restrictions and other sanctions against countries that participate in the programs.

According to recent government figures, some 90 Cuban healthcare professionals work in Belize, including 45 doctors, as well as nurses, technicians and specialists. They provide services in hospitals and clinics nationwide, including rural communities where medical staffing shortages persist, local newspaper The San Pedro Sun reported.

By shifting to direct employment contracts, Belize aims to address Washington's concerns while retaining Cuban medical professionals in its healthcare system.

Belize is also seeking to strengthen its domestic healthcare workforce.

According to Caribbean National Weekly, the government recently approved a 10-year, $33 million Belizean (US $16.5 million) investment program to expand training opportunities and scholarships for Belizeans pursuing careers in nursing and specialized medicine.

The move follows similar changes in other Caribbean and Central American countries, including Jamaica and Honduras, which have modified or scaled back their bilateral medical cooperation agreements with Cuba amid international pressure.