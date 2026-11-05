Des Moines post office shooting suspect was employee, police say

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The suspect detained for a shooting at the Main Post Office near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, was an employee, police said Thursday.

Three people were hospitalized for what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries, The Des Moines Register reports. The suspect, described as a female employee of the postal service, was detained outside of the post office at 9:21 a.m. CST.

The victims were two women and one man, all postal service employees. Two were shot and another was injured from a fall.

"We received multiple phone calls from inside of the post office reporting that -- someone was shooting on the second floor," Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department told reporters.

Parizek said the identity of the suspect will likely be made public later on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Main Post Office at 1165 2nd Ave., in Des Moines after 9:10 a.m. CST.

Iowa officials responded to the incident with statements on Thursday, including Governor-elect Rob Sand, Iowa's first Democratic governor in 15 years.

"DMPD has indicated that there were no life-threatening injuries," Sand said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the Iowans affected by this senseless act of violence. I will continue to monitor the situation [and] am thankful for the dedicated first responders who were able to respond quickly [and] ultimately save lives."

Outgoing Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved," Reynolds said. "Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement."