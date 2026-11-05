Listen: K/DA, DJ Sona release 'Girls,' new song for 'League of Legends'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- K/DA has teamed up with DJ Sona on new music.

Evelynn, a member of the League of Legends in-game K-pop girl group, released a single and music video for "Girls" with DJ Sona, a reimagined version of the virtual Pentakill musician.

"Girls" is performed by real-life music artists Sophie Powers and Sorana as Evelynn and Sona, respectively. The song features lyrics by Sorana and Ryan Jillian Santiago of Royal & the Serpent.

Powers replaces Madison Beers as the singing voice of Evelynn.

"Girls" coincides with the release of new in-game skins for DJ Sona and K/DA members Evelynn, Ahri, Kai'Sa and Akali.

As a full group, K/DA made its return in October with "Firestarter," its first new song in six years, performed by Sophie Powers, Mimi Webb and I-dle members Miyeon and Soyeon.

League of Legends also recently shared new music from Heartsteel, the in-game boy band consisting of Aphelios, Sett, Yone, K'Sante, Ezreal and Kayn.