Watch: Paraguay's Peña resigns as lawmakers approve impeachment charges

ASUNCION, Paraguay, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Paraguayan President Santiago Peña announced his resignation Thursday as lawmakers approved impeachment charges over the collapse of Ueno Bank, which has affected nearly 3 million customers, weakened the national currency and raised concerns among international investors.

"I have made the decision to submit my resignation as president of the republic," Peña said in a video address published on his official social media account.

His announcement came as lawmakers were considering impeachment allegations involving conflicts of interest, financial oversight and the handling of public funds deposited at Ueno Bank. Some three dozen lawmakers formally requested impeachment proceedings against Peña and Vice President Pedro Alliana.

The Chamber of Deputies approved impeachment charges against Peña with 78 votes in favor, while rejecting a separate impeachment effort against Alliana. The Senate must now convene as an impeachment tribunal to consider the charges against the president.

In his resignation address, Peña apologized to Paraguayans and called for the protection of savings and public resources.

"My greatest wish is for the return of those funds to be guaranteed, for the Deposit Guarantee Fund to fulfill its purpose and for public funds and resources belonging to all Paraguayans to be protected," he said.

The decision to proceed with impeachment could affect Peña's eligibility to become a senator for life, even if his resignation is accepted.

Under Article 189 of Paraguay's Constitution, democratically elected former presidents become lifetime senators unless they have been impeached and found guilty. They may participate in Senate proceedings, but cannot vote or count toward a quorum.

The political turmoil follows the collapse of Ueno Bank, one of Paraguay's fastest-growing digital lenders, whose customers have faced restrictions on access to their accounts since regulators initiated resolution proceedings.

On Thursday, Paraguay's Deposit Guarantee Fund was scheduled to begin reimbursing eligible depositors, according to a Central Bank announcement issued the day before.

The regulator said initial advances would cover up to 40 monthly minimum wages per depositor, equivalent to 121.76 million guaraníes, or approximately $18,700 at Thursday's reported retail exchange rate. Payments are to be completed within five business days.

The full deposit guarantee covers up to 75 monthly minimum wages, approximately $37,000, per depositor. Customers with accounts at other financial institutions will receive transfers, while accounts will be opened for those without an alternative bank.

The crisis began when the Central Bank of Paraguay announced Nov. 3 that its board had unanimously approved Ueno Bank's resolution a day earlier after financial adjustments revealed a solvency ratio below half the regulatory minimum.

The regulator said the intervention was intended to protect depositors and preserve financial stability, emphasizing that Ueno's difficulties did not represent a systemic banking crisis.

The bank's collapse also intensified scrutiny of its lending practices, particularly loans involving companies linked to its shareholders, and the exposure of public institutions, including Paraguay's Social Security Institute.

The fallout prompted the resignation of Central Bank President Carlos Carvallo and other senior officials, while prosecutors opened criminal investigations involving Ueno executives.

International investment bank JPMorgan also identified Ueno's collapse as an additional risk for Paraguay's sovereign debt.

In a Nov. 3 report, JPMorgan maintained its recommendation to underweight Paraguay's U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, citing tight valuations, stalled credit rating improvements, fiscal concerns and additional risks stemming from Ueno Bank's collapse.

Samuel Acosta, a Paraguay-based financial and data analyst, said in asocial media analysis that the recommendation means holding a smaller share of Paraguayan bonds than their weight in the benchmark index rather than selling them outright.

According to Acosta, JPMorgan noted that Paraguay's bonds had traded throughout the year at levels comparable to those of BBB-rated issuers, despite the country's mixed credit ratings of Baa3, BBB- and BB+. That leaves limited room for further declines in bond yield spreads and could lead investors to demand a higher risk premium.

Acosta also highlighted that JPMorgan maintained a favorable view of Paraguay's broader economic fundamentals and continued to recommend overweight positions in the guaraní and local-currency bonds.

However, he warned, based on the report, that a prolonged resolution of Ueno Bank and delays in returning deposits could deepen public distrust and put additional pressure on the dollar exchange rate and interest rates.

The crisis also could carry legal consequences beyond Paraguay.

Jorge Shreiner, a former member of the Central Bank of Paraguay's board of directors, told UPI that investors who purchased bonds issued by Ueno Bank in March could potentially pursue fraud claims if evidence emerges that the lender concealed its financial difficulties when raising capital.

"Depending on who holds the bonds issued in March of this year, there's a strong possibility they could file fraud lawsuits, arguing that the bank borrowed money while concealing its true financial condition from investors," Shreiner said. "I wouldn't be surprised if this ends up in a U.S. court."

No such lawsuit has been independently confirmed. Ueno Bank's corporate bonds are separate from Paraguay's sovereign debt.