U.S. Republican election setbacks raise questions for Argentina's Milei

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Republican electoral setbacks in the United States have raised questions about the future of the alliance between President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei, as well as Washington's continued political and financial support for Argentina as Milei prepares for his 2027 re-election bid.

Since taking office in late 2023, Milei has made relations with the United States a cornerstone of his foreign policy. That approach deepened with Trump's return to the White House and has been reflected in Argentina's diplomatic alignment with Washington.

The close relationship between the two presidents also played a key role in Argentina's 2025 legislative elections. Amid financial uncertainty and pressure on the Argentine peso, Trump backed Milei with an assistance package that included a $20 billion currency swap agreement.

Washington's intervention was crucial in helping Milei overcome one of the most difficult periods of his presidency and enter the elections in a stronger political and financial position.

The U.S. election results -- in which Democrats will regain control of both houses of Congress in January -- now raise questions about whether Trump could provide similar assistance again.

According to political analysts, although the election results do not necessarily signal a shift in bilateral relations, Trump's weakened political position could limit the White House's ability to pursue new measures that support Argentina.

The political impact of the U.S. elections also emerged in Argentine public opinion.

A survey by polling firm QSocial, published by Argentine newspaper Perfil, found that 61% of Argentines believe the U.S. election results hurt Milei's chances of re-election.

Of those surveyed, 46% said the results significantly complicate his prospects, while 15% said they have some negative impact. Another 15% said the impact would be limited, while 23% said the results would have no effect on Milei's electoral prospects.

Political analyst Lucas Romero, director of the consulting firm Synopsis Consultores, identified two potential negative consequences of Trump's electoral setback for Milei.

The first concerns the perception of Milei's political strength, while the second involves the reduced likelihood of further U.S. financial assistance ahead of Argentina's 2027 elections.

Romero said Milei came to power without an established party structure, with limited political organization across the country and without a broad network of experienced political leaders. Against that backdrop, his relationship with Trump became an important source of external support that helped strengthen his political image.

"It's as if people were saying, 'Oh, well, I feel reassured because this president has Donald Trump's support.' Not because Donald Trump is popular among Argentines, but because he is the president of the United States," Romero told UPI.

Romero said the association allowed Milei to project an image of greater stability, even during periods of political vulnerability.

With Trump weakened by the Republican electoral setback, Milei could lose some of that political advantage.

"Having the support of such a battered Trump is not as positive for Milei," he said.

The second concern involves the possibility that Argentina could again need U.S. financial assistance before the 2027 elections.

Romero warned that Argentina could face renewed pressure on the peso against the U.S. dollar ahead of the vote, as has happened during previous election cycles.

"If the government fails to prevent the cost of living from continuing to rise, prices could increase and erode Argentines' purchasing power, which would hurt Milei's chances of re-election," he said.

Under those circumstances, Washington's support could prove decisive.

Romero recalled that in 2025, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent intervened in the foreign exchange market and backed a $20 billion currency swap agreement. However, the assistance drew strong criticism from Democratic lawmakers in the United States.

The analyst said Trump's weakened political position could limit his ability to repeat such an intervention.

"The question we're asking ourselves in Argentina is whether Trump will still be in a position to do that next year," he said.

Although Argentine government officials remain confident that U.S. support will continue, Romero said doubts persist about Washington's ability to provide another financial assistance package amid criticism of the previous intervention.

Political analyst Hugo Haime told UPI that Milei faces an uncertain electoral outlook.

Haime said current polls show a statistical tie between Milei's governing party and the Peronist opposition movement, which has yet to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

He said the U.S. election results also should serve as a warning to Argentina's government and an opportunity to adjust its economic policies, particularly those affecting household incomes.

"Milei has a solid base of 35% who believe the sacrifice is worthwhile. But today, his rejection rate exceeds 60%," Haime said.

He said the government still has an opportunity to reverse the situation, but needs to improve Argentines' economic conditions.

"If Milei continues, Argentina will be a country full of poor people," Haime warned.

Despite concerns about the political and economic implications of Trump's electoral setback, U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas said the election results would not change Washington's relationship with Milei's government.

"Majorities in Congress change, but our commitment to Argentina does not. As U.S. ambassador, I want to convey a clear message: Our commitment to Argentina is firm, strategic and long-term," Lamelas wrote Thursday on X.