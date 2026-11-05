Nasdaq plunges 5.5% as AI concerns erase post-midterm gains

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,800 points as fresh concerns about artificial intelligence stocks erased Wednesday's post-midterm gains.

It was the worst day for the Nasdaq since April 2025. The S&P 500 fell about 4.4%, while the Dow lost roughly 1,833 points, or 3.4%.

Stocks in data centers and microchip manufacturing companies tumbled for a second day as Democrats flipping control in both chambers of Congress has ushered in concerns about more stringent regulations on the AI industry.

The Nasdaq Composite is home to many of the tech industry's leading stocks.

Shares in chip manufacturers Nvidia and Qualcomm fell more than 9% Thursday, with Nvidia losing nearly $450 billion in market value, according to CNBC.

Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Applied Materials also suffered double-digit percentage losses.

Elon Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX, both headquartered in Texas, both fell by 10%. Musk donated more than $220 million to support Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in Texas, in a losing effort.

The drop in the Nasdaq is being viewed by investors as a market correction after a historically strong post-midterm day on Wednesday. The Nasdaq ended the day up 1.44%.

Thursday's losses pushed the index into correction territory, generally defined as a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.

The S&P 500 and Dow also recorded their biggest single-day percentage declines since April 4, 2025, when markets plunged following President Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

The seven technology companies known as the Magnificent Seven lost more than $1 trillion in combined market value Thursday.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished lower, with information technology falling 7.3%, its worst daily performance since March 2020.

Despite a strong showing by the Nasdaq as a whole on Wednesday, AI stocks largely reacted negatively to the results of the midterms. Democrats are expected to bring heightened scrutiny to the technology and the data center infrastructure buildout that the Trump administration and Republican majority had largely cleared the way for.