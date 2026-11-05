Wendy's rejects purchase offer from investor group

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wendy's announced Thursday that it rejected a $1.4 billion bid for purchase from a group of investors.

The group is led by Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, and on Oct. 28, it offered $7.35 per share in cash to take the company private.

The investors include BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners. The group also includes Flynn Group, one of Wendy's biggest franchisees.

Wendy's board formed a committee of independent directors in February to evaluate expected bids from Trian.

"The Independent Committee thoroughly evaluated this proposal and unanimously concluded that it substantially undervalues Wendy's standalone prospects and long-term earnings potential," said Art Winkleblack, chair of the board and a member of the Independent Committee, in a statement.

The statement said it supports CEO Bob Wright's ability to turn the company around.

"Our confidence rests firmly in Bob Wright's proven track record of seasoned industry leadership, including restaurant business turnarounds. We believe in Bob and his executive team's ability to execute on the plan they recently presented to our franchisees at the 2026 Wendy's convention. The Independent Committee and management team are confident that, through the implementation of Dave's Way, the company will deliver on its value potential," Winkleblack said.

Wendy's also announced "Dave's Way" on Thursday, a plan to grow customer traffic and market share while increasing profitability, the company said. There are five pillars to the plan, which the company said is already underway: menu with quality food at real value, distinct branding and marketing to drive demand, operational excellence that delights customers, a winning digital experience to build frequency and restaurants as the engine for growth.

Wendy's also adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan, also known as a poison pill, to prevent a hostile takeover.

This move is the latest in a years-long relationship between Peltz and Wendy's. He led an activist campaign against Wendy's more than 20 years ago. His company Triarc bought Wendy's for $2.3 billion, while it owned Arby's. It later sold the roast beef chain.

Trian executive Peter May and Peltz's son, Bradley, are still on Wendy's board. Wendy's named Peltz as chairman emeritus in 2024 after 17 years on the board.

Trian executive Peter May and Peltz's son, Bradley, still sit on Wendy's board.

Shares of Wendy's fell less than 1% in morning trading, CNBC reported.