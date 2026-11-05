Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Raphinha to an extension, which will keep him under contract until 2030, the Spanish La Liga soccer club announced Thursday.

Raphinha's previous pact had been set to expire in 2028. The 29-year-old totaled 94 goals and 54 assists over his first 190 appearances for Barcelona. He joined the club in 2022.

"It's a feeling of great pride for me and my family," Raphinha told reporters Thursday in Barcelona. "Only we know what we went through internally from when we arrived at the club until today.

"I feel very proud of everything I've achieved at the club, both individually and collectively."

Raphinha's new pact is set to expire June 30, 2030, but the 5-foot-9, 152-pound forward said he "would love" to remain with Barcelona until retirement.

"If my legs continue allowing me to continue playing at a high level, I would love to finish my career at the club," Raphinha said.

<figure><img src="https://cdnph.upi.com/svc/sv/upi/4801793892921/2026/3/b932b915624daba79ddcf9d1772821a6/Soccer-Barcelona-signs-Brazilian-forward-Raphinha-until-2030.jpg?lg=5"/><figcaption>Brazilian forward Raphinha (R) signed with Barcelona in 2022. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI</figcaption></figure>

Raphinha totaled 18 goals -- his most for a domestic campaign -- over 36 appearances during the 2024-24 La Liga season. He logged 13 over 22 appearances in 2025-26.

He initially joined the club as a right winger, but transitioned to left wing and center forward in recent years.

Raphinha is on pace for the best season of his career in 2026-27, with 15 scores through 10 La Liga appearances. He also scored four times over three 2026-27 Champions League appearances.

Raphinha, who battled hamstring injuries over the last year, said he is still not "100%." He won three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups and a Spanish Cup through his first four seasons with the club.

"Obviously, knowing that I am recovering from an injury," Raphinha said. "I'm doing very well. But even so, I don't think I'm at my 100%. But let the fans not be worried because I am a person who takes great care of myself."

Barcelona (10-1-0) leads La Liga, with a two-point lead on second-place Atletico (9-1-1). The La Liga power will take on Atletico at 3 p.m. EST Sunday in Madrid.

Brazil will play Japan in a friendly Nov. 14 in Singapore.