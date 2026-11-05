Watch: Charlie Hunnam, Emilia Clarke bring 'Criminal' comic to life

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Prime Video is introducing its series adaptation of Criminal.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Criminal is a crime drama based on the Image Comics series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, which was originally published by Marvel's Icon Comics.

The series will be split into two parts, with the four-episode Criminal: Coward to release Jan. 13, 2027, and Criminal: Lawless, also four episodes, to follow Jan. 27.

Hunnam and Gus Halper star as Leo Patterson and Ricky Lawless, respectively, two friends born into a life of crime, who must confront their tragic family history when Ricky's brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army.

"Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past, and Mallory (Clarke), Ricky's girlfriend, who fears what he'll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?" an official synopsis reads.

The Criminal series adaption is created by Brubaker, who serves as showrunner and also executive produces with Phillips.