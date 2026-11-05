Watch: British town crier is the world's loudest woman

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British woman who has served as a town crier since 1987 has been crowned the loudest woman on Earth after a shout of 105.9 decibels.

Brenda Willison made her official attempt on Sept. 9, and shouted "oyez" at 105.9 decibels, earning her the Guinness World Records for the loudest town crier (female) and the loudest shout by an individual (female).

"Oyez," a word commonly used by town criers, means "hear ye" and originates from Anglo-Norman or Old French.

Willison, who says she doesn't think her official attempt represented her loudest possible shout, first became the town crier of Petersborough in 1987.

"I was catering manager at a country park which has two cafés one-and-a-half miles from one another," Willison told Guinness World Records. "The Peterborough paper put an advert out to say 'could you be town crier of Peterborough?' Unbeknown to myself, my daughter who helped out at the park sent in a letter saying that if I stood outside one café and shouted 'chips' they'd be able to hear me in the other."

An Australian town crier, Joseph McGrail-Bateup, earned the male version of the loudest shout by an individual record earlier this year when his yell of the word "now" was measured at 122.4 decibels.