Russell Brand found guilty of rape, sexual assault

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday in the trial over allegations by six women.

Brand faced seven charges total: three charges of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Justice Joel Bennathan, presiding over the case in London's Southwark Crown Court, said Brand should expect a "significant" jail term.

"You've been convicted of a number of offenses, including rape," Brennathan said in court on Thursday. "The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."

The victims of the 51-year-old British actor shared graphic details about the incidents in which they said he sexually abused them, refusing to stop despite them not giving consent. Prosecutor David Roberts described Brand as a "predator" who used his status and power to abuse women.

"Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes," Roberts told the court. "He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted, regardless of whether consent was given or not. As his career took off, he seized opportunities to assault the women around him."

Brand's attorney, Ian Winter KC, rebuked the depiction of his client, who pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also lodged criticism and the victims, claiming that "not one of them resisted" Brand's abuse.

Det. Andy Furphy lauded the accusers for their "extraordinary courage, resilience and determination" in speaking out against Brand and taking the witness stand.

"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed trust in us," Furphy said in a statement. "Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible."