Watch: Portman, Orteg, Zeta-Jones scheme in 'Gallerist' trailer

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions, Vertical and MRC released the trailer for The Gallerist on Thursday. The film opens Dec. 4 in theaters.

Natalie Portman stars as Polina, the owner of an art gallery. When influencer Dalton (Zach Galifianakis) slips on a puddle, he impales himself on Stella Burgess' (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) latest piece.

Polina and her assistant, Kiki (Jenna Ortega) must cover up that the dead body is real. Fortunately for them, the art world believes he is just part of the sculpture.

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as a veteran who joins the gallerist's scheme. Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl and Charlie XCX also star.

UPI is quoted in the trailer calling The Gallerist "An absolute delight." UPI reviewed the film at Sundance, praising its combination of art world satire and crime caper.

Cathy Yan directed and co-wrote with James Pedersen.