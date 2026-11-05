Teens rescued, head back to school in 'Yellowjackets' S4 trailer

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its first trailer for the fourth and final season of its psychological thriller, Yellowjackets, Thursday.

The 2-minute preview shows what remains of the titular high school soccer team as they are rescued more than a year after their plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness in the 1990s, then try to go back to their normal lives in New Jersey.

The clip also shows the women 25 years later as they still grapple with what they did to survive, including turning to murder and cannibalism.

The show stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

This season's guest stars include June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun and Dulé Hill.

Season 4 premieres on Nov. 20.