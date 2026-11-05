Watch: Cameron Diaz plays mom-turned-accidental criminal in 'Bad Day'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new film Bad Day.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Charlie's Angels and There's Something About Mary actress Cameron Diaz.

Bad Day is an action comedy starring Diaz as "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life."

Ed O'Neill, Ben Schwartz, Danielle Brooks, Mark Duplass and Rob Corddry also star in the film.

In the trailer, Diaz's character becomes an accidental criminal after her car is towed, her bank card malfunctions, and she appears to hijack a bus.

<figure><img src="https://cdnph.upi.com/svc/sv/upi/9721793893035/2026/3/f74dca5a0c91fc6e3276e4eac543ab5e/Cameron-Diaz-plays-mom-turned-accidental-criminal-in-Bad-Day-trailer.jpg?lg=5"/><figcaption>Danielle Brooks arrives on the red carpet at the 79th annual Tony Awards in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI</figcaption></figure>

Diaz called Bad Day a "mom-com" in an interview with People, adding that she thought the film would be "a fun movie to make."

"That's where I'm at with wanting to do work, is just enjoying myself and working with people that I respect... I'm not really looking to go into anything that takes me too far away from my life because that's where I ultimately want to be," the real-life mom-of-three said.

Bad Day premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.