Look: Connecticut animal control officers round up loose emu

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Officials in a Connecticut town are trying to track down the owner of an emu rounded up by animal control in a resident's backyard.

The Town of Thompson said on social media that animal control officers responded Wednesday to a report of an emu on the loose in the area of Thompson Hill Road, near the Pasay Road intersection.

The officers arrived to find the large Australian bird running down Thompson Hill Road and they pursued the avian as it made its way to a resident's backyard.

The emu was secured and officials are now trying to identify the bird's owner so it can be returned home.

"Please contact us so we can get this large bird back to its home! It is safe, comfortable and being well cared for," the post said.