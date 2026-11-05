Burnham: Putin not invited to next year's G20 in Manchester

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not invited to the G20 summit in Manchester, England, in November 2027.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in October. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Putin will not be invited to the G20 next year in England. Photo by Kremlin Press Office/UPI

Burnham was asked by The Economist magazine if Putin would be able to attend, and Burnham said no because of sanctions the country has against Putin and Russia. Britain has a policy against bilateral engagement in place since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

He clarified that the G20 makes the guest list, but that the British sanctions won't allow Putin into the country.

President Donald Trump invited Putin to the G20 summit scheduled for December in Miami. Russia hasn't said if Putin will attend. He hasn't attended any major global summit since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia is a member of the G20, which includes 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.

Burnham told The Economist that he wants to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping. When the magazine asked if the British government could bring the United States and China together to agree on supervision of artificial intelligence, Burnham said he isn't sure.

"As I sit here today, that feels challenging, but we've got to hold out the need to find global agreements on AI," Burnham said. "If we don't, the risks of recent times will magnify, they will significantly intensify. So, you've got to go into it with that aim."

At a G20 event last month in Atlanta, a "family photo" was canceled after European diplomats refused to be photographed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The invitation of Lavrov came after Trump got into a spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Lavrov at the summit that Russia was the war instigator.

"Let me say this directly to the Russian foreign minister: We all know who the aggressor in this war is," Miliband said at the summit.