Watch: Chris Harrison hosts dating series 'The Vow' after 'Bachelor'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Fox Nation is giving a glimpse of the new dating series The Vow.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring former Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison.

Harrison, 55, returns to television to help bachelor Jace Cates, 30, find love among 10 women, "each seeking lasting commitment and marriage."

The Vow "explores whether shared values, faith, communication, and long-term goals can build a relationship designed to last long after the cameras stop rolling," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, the contestants find Jace "checks all the boxes" as a prospective partner, with one woman declaring, "I think Jace would be an amazing dad. Oh my gosh, like, put a baby in me now."

The Vow premieres Wednesday on Fox Nation.

Harrison left the Bachelor franchise in 2021 after 20 years as host. Prior to his exit, the television personality apologized for "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.