ITV renews 'Gone' with Eve Myles, Keeley Hawes, for Season 2

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- ITV has announced it renewed screenwriter George Kay's mystery drama, Gone, for a six-episode, second season.

The show stars Torchwood alum Eve Myles as Police Detective Sergeant Annie Cassidy and Keeley Hawes from It's a Sin, Miss Austen and Orphan Black: Echoes plays a woman involved in Annies's latest investigation.

"We had a phenomenal response to Gone, which was a testament to George Kay's brilliant scripts, and we are delighted that George will bring the audience another series and a new case for Annie Cassidy," ITV's Director of Drama Polly Hill said in a press release Thursday.

"In Series 2 Dr. Ruth Manning is under the microscope, played by the wonderful Keeley Hawes," Hill added. "Once again George's brilliant storytelling takes you into the heart of a family unravelling as Annie investigates a new case in another emotionally truthful and surprising story. Produced by Willow Grylls and New Pictures and Observatory Pictures, we are so proud of this drama and delighted to give the audience more."

The new episodes will be filmed in Bristol, England in 2027.