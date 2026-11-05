Nov. 5 (UPI) -- England's Harry Kane signed an extension with Bayern Munich, which will keep him under contract through 2029, the German club announced Thursday.

Kane, 33, joined the Bundesliga power in 2023. He totaled 156 goals and 41 assists over his first 161 appearances for the Reds. His previous pact had been set to expire in 2027.

"I'm extremely happy, but as always, I want to be competing for the best trophies, the biggest trophies," Kane told reporters in Munich. "I want to be playing on a team that's challenging for the top honors and that's exactly where I feel I am right now."

Kane won two Bundesliga crowns, two German Super Cups and a German Cup over his first three seasons with the Reds. He said he made the decision to extend his stay "quite a long time ago" and signed the extension Wednesday.

<figure><img src="https://cdnph.upi.com/svc/sv/upi/5251793886357/2026/2/8dd887e99034c78ee4d871cf96343241/Bayern-Munich-signs-English-soccer-star-Harry-Kane-to-extension.jpg?lg=5"/><figcaption>Bayern Munich&#39;s Harry Kane (R) was Europe&#39;s top goalscorer in 2023-24 and 2025-26. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI</figcaption></figure>

"What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern's history," Reds president Herbert Hainer told FCBayern.com.

"Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time."

Kane, who totaled four goals and six assists through his first eight appearances of the 2026-27 campaign, led the German league in scoring each of the last three years. He was Europe's top scorer in 2023-24 and 2025-26. He was Germany's 2026 Footballer of the Year and claimed 2026 Ballon d'Or honors.

"We're absolutely delighted, because with Harry Kane we have the Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch -- a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world," Reds sporting director Christoph Freund said. "We all benefit from his qualities as a player and as a person, day in, day out."

The Reds (5-0-3) are tied with Borussia Dortmund (5-0-3) atop the Bundesliga standings. They will play ninth-place Mainz (3-4-1) at 9:30 a.m. EST Saturday in Mainz, Germany.