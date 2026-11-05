6 dead, more injured in Brooklyn house fire

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Six people died and seven more were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The fire started at a two-story residential building at around 1:40 a.m. EST, with witnesses spotting flames bursting through the windows of a home on 58th Street. Four adults were pronounced dead at the scene and an Asian man and woman died en route to the hospital.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes and 18 seconds. Officials believe the fire started on the second floor. They remained on the scene to control the blaze and search for hidden areas of concern.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the call.

"This was a devastating fire," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday. "It will take a long time for this neighborhood to recover from their immense grief."

Hazmat officials were on the scene due to the presence of a lithium-ion battery at or around the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Four residents and three firefighters were also injured. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

One of the injured was a man who suffered burns on his feet. He was transported to Staten Island University Hospital. A woman was transported to Maimonides to be treated for smoke inhalation.