The system is cracking: Why neither left nor right offers a future

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- In France, it began in the classrooms. In late September, high school students outside Paris protested teacher shortages and deteriorating school buildings. By Oct. 17, their cause had merged with a national march against the cost of living, and the Interior Ministry counted more than half a million people in the streets. Most marched peacefully, but violent groups looted shops and set Limoges City Hall ablaze. More than 2,000 people were arrested.

High school students hold placards as they demonstrate in the streets of Paris on Oct. 6. Hundreds of thousands of students and their supporters took part in nationwide protests across France to protest school conditions. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Within weeks, students marched in Belgium and Italy, while student-led protests in Albania escalated into demands for an end to corruption. These movements differed in scale and context, but their grievances shared a common foundation in inequality, deteriorating public services and a growing distrust of political institutions.

According to the U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin America is one of the world's most unequal regions, trapped by sluggish growth and weak institutions. Here, the social gradient is steeper and the pressure valve more obstructed. Millions protest, and millions emigrate.

Chile, which then-President Sebastián Piñera had described as an "oasis" in the region days earlier, erupted on Oct. 18, 2019. Decades of growth had failed to overcome deep inequalities, deficient public services and the absence of upward mobility. More than a million people took to the streets. Chileans then rejected both a left-leaning constitutional draft in 2022 and a right-leaning one in 2023.

When the right governs, it blames the left for orchestrating unrest. When the left governs, it blames the right. French officials have blamed the radical left, while Albania's prime minister has pointed to foreign interference. Both sides misdiagnose the problem, which is a broad rejection of how political power is exercised.

Market economies encourage freedom and private initiative, but their legitimacy also depends on ethics, social justice and a balance between private interests and the public good.

Spark and fuel

What transforms a student grievance into a nationwide uprising? Violence, to be clear, is unacceptable. Condemning it, however, is no reason to dismiss the grievances of peaceful protesters.

Criminals and antisocial groups do not create the underlying discontent; they exploit it. Restoring order without addressing those grievances merely postpones the next explosion.

The triggering spark is usually small compared with the fuel of accumulated frustration behind it. In Tunisia in 2010, street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire after a municipal official confiscated his wares and humiliated him, helping ignite the Arab Spring. Brazil erupted in 2013 over bus fares under the slogan "It's not about 20 cents." Young Kenyans stormed Parliament over new taxes in 2024, and young Moroccans demanded hospitals instead of stadiums in 2025.

The law of the gradient

What I call the law of the gradient explains why. In physics, fluids move from higher to lower pressure, and the greater the differential, the stronger the flow.

In society, pressure builds where broken promises, corruption and daily hardship converge. If politics provides no outlet, that pressure escapes through the streets or across borders, as protest or migration.

Political scientist Ted Robert Gurr called this relative deprivation. People do not rebel simply because they are poor, but because of the gap between what they believe they deserve and what they receive.

Inequality widens that gap. Economist Thomas Piketty showed how wealth tends to concentrate and become hereditary when returns on capital exceed growth. Society is a living, interdependent network. When one part loses its equilibrium, the entire system feels it, and protest becomes an attempt, sometimes violent or desperate, to restore balance.

How protest spreads

Social pressure travels through what I call the hub function, the capacity to connect different causes, transmit emotions and mobilize against those in power through digital networks and smartphones.

These horizontal structures have no conventional leaders and adapt rapidly. In "Networks of Outrage and Hope," sociologist Manuel Castells examined movements coordinated through networks that express indignation rather than a coherent political program.

Digital society accelerates the process. Inequality is no longer merely perceived; people see and compare it. Emotion travels faster than reason.

The cracks in the political system

The deepest crack is the failure of political representation. As political scientist Peter Mair observed, parties have weakened their traditional role as bridges between society and the state. In what Colin Crouch called post-democracy, formal institutions survive, but closed circles of disconnected elites increasingly make the real decisions.

When citizens conclude that promises of fairness are merely rhetorical, political legitimacy breaks down, whether the government belongs to the left or the right. People have come to suspect that when politicians promise to eradicate poverty, they mean their own poverty rather than the public's.

The answer is not more demagoguery, populism or repression. It requires confronting the failures of governance that partisan blame obscures. The sparks themselves were rarely ideological. They were about school buildings in France, bus fares in Brazil, taxes in Kenya and hospitals in Morocco.

Reducing the social gradient begins with ensuring a basic standard of dignity in everyday life: quality education, timely and humane health care, decent work, adequate housing and public safety. No one should fall below that standard because of where they were born.

It also requires rebuilding the ethical foundations of political representation so that the common good again occupies the center of public life. That means institutions that listen before grievances become crises, public spending that citizens can scrutinize, and political leaders who remain accountable between elections.

Nor is this a task for governments alone. Business, civil society and citizens share the responsibility, and it begins in the homes and communities where young people first learn what to expect from public life and what they owe to it.

From Tunis to Santiago, from Nairobi to Paris, the streets are repeating the same message in different languages. Millions feel that both the left and the right are denying them a future. The question is not simply who is to blame. It is whether we can recognize the mounting pressure before the next spark ignites another explosion.

Carlos Cantero Ojeda, a Chilean academic at the International University of La Rioja in Spain, is the author of "Sociedad digital: razón y emoción" ("Digital Society: Reason and Emotion"). He lectures and consults internationally on ethics, social innovation, human development and how people adapt to digital society. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.