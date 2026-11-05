Watch: 'The Blue Road' trailer introduces gritty Korean crime thriller

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new series The Blue Road.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Son Suk-ku and Eita Nagayama.

The Blue Road is a gritty South Korean crime thriller following two detectives -- Kim Seok (Son) from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Inose (Nagayama) of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department -- as they search for a serial killer.

The pair attempt "to solve a series of grotesque cross-border murders" in a twisting tale that takes viewers from "the vast, snow-covered landscapes of Central Asia" to "the densely packed buildings of Hong Kong's Kowloon Walled City."

Other cast members include Kim Shin-rock as a Zainichi businesswoman, Jung Jae-young as a heavyweight in the Japanese criminal underground, and Choi Sung-eun as a government agent.

The Blue Road is directed by Han Jun-hee and premieres Nov. 20 on Netflix.