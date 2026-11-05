France: Hundreds of thousands participate in national protest-strike day

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in France were bracing Thursday for another day of demonstrations and strike action with hundreds of thousands of people expected to take part in marches over the cost of living, demands for higher wages and no cuts to public services.

As many as 70,000 police were on the streets of cities including Marseille, Grenoble and Lyon as the country's big-five unions called for a nationwide walkout expected to include hospital staff, air traffic controllers, postal workers, public and private school teachers and rail workers.

The heavy security presence was a necessary precaution, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, that would enable "an extremely firm response" to any repeat of the violence that has marred protests on the previous three consecutive Saturdays.

The day of action is in response to calls from the country's big labor unions for workers, retirees and young people to come out in force to ramp up pressure to hike the $13.81 an hour minimum wage on a government battling to slash its deficit by cutting $60.6 billion from its 2027 budget.

Industries across the economy could be impacted, including energy, if refinery workers answer the call to stop production, and disruption at nuclear power plants which generate most of France's electricity.

Civil rights groups and unions criticized what they said was the government's heavy-handed response, including restricting protests in city centers, including Rennes, Toulouse and Lyon, and curfews in some places, saying it was part of a dangerous crackdown on dissent.

"We're living at a very serious time with a very dangerous authoritarian drift from the government," said head of the giant Confédération Générale du Travail union, Secretary General Sophie Binet.

CFDT union head Marylise Léon said the effort to relocate demonstrations to the outlying districts undermined the very point of them, saying "the principle of a demonstration is its visibility."

"The principle of a demonstration is its visibility," said CFDT union head Marylise Léon.

The day of more than 250 separate actions comes amid ongoing protests by students that erupted Sept. 21 in Paris' deprived southeastern suburbs over overcrowding, teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings, quickly spreading to other parts of the country and drawing in workers.

Student unions said 1,000 schools would be impacted by Thursday's action but the government put the number at closer to 80, after Paris police prevented school pupils from barricading classrooms but university students blockaded faculties at a third of higher education institutions.