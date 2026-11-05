Indiana executes Jeffery Weisheit for murders of two children

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Convicted killer of two children Jeffrey Weisheit was executed by lethal injection early Thursday morning in Michigan City, Ind.

Weisheit, 50, was convicted of murdering Alyssa Lynch, 8, and her brother, Caleb Lynch, 5, in Evansville, in southwestern Indiana. He tied up the children and set fire to the home where they and their mother, Lisa Lynch, lived in 2010. Lisa Lynch, who was dating Weisheit at the time, was working an overnight shift when it happened.

"I can confirm that early today Jeffrey Weisheit was executed by lethal injection. His time of death was 12:45 [a.m. CST]. He had no final words," said Noelle Russell, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Correction.

An IDOC statement said his final meal was "barbecue ribs from Texas Corral and Mountain Dew."

Weisheit's attorneys worked for clemency from Gov. Mike Braun and the Indiana Supreme Court, but were unsuccessful. The legal team petitioned the court for a 10-day pause in the execution because they had concerns about the drugs being used and the staff assigned to the execution. The court denied their request in a 3-2 decision.

The Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended Weisheit not get clemency, then Braun rejected his request to commute his sentence to life without parole, the Indiana Capitol Chronicle reported.

In their bid to pause the execution, Weisheit's attorneys argued that the state hadn't properly purchased the drugs, had stored them inadequately and used staff without qualifications for placing an IV line. They also alleged that the pharmacy that supplied the drugs contributed $5,000 to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's campaign while the company was on probation.

After the execution, Braun said in a statement that the sentence was legally sound.

"Jeffrey Weisheit's case has been heard and reviewed numerous times by both state and federal courts, including the Indiana Supreme Court, since his conviction in 2013. These reviews have never resulted in an overturned sentence," the governor said.

"Nothing can ever bring their children back, and the pain of this loss will never fully leave them. Yet, hopefully, with this justice being done, they may find some measure of peace," Rokita said in a statement after the execution.

Witnesses at the execution said they were unable to see it happen because the staff only allowed them to see Weisheit just before it happened.

Attorney Joseph Perkovich said he wasn't able to see the process of preparing Weisheit for execution and didn't know if he was aware of his surroundings.

"Mr. Weisheit was unresponsive, I can say I observed that," Fox59 reported Perkovich said. "I don't know that he was unconscious. And after three minutes, the prison administrator brought the curtain down."

While Lisa Lynch urged Braun to allow the execution, the children's father, Steven Lynch, urged clemency.

"Hurting Mr. Weisheit's family by executing him is not the outcome my children would want," Steven Lynch wrote in a statement. "I seek to save his family the great pain and loss from the taking of his life. I want to prevent another parent from experiencing the loss I have experienced."