Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn attend 'Madden' premiere

Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis walk the red carpet at the premiere of sports biopic "Madden" in Culver City, Calif., on Wednesday. The film, which follows the career of late NFL great John Madden who went from coaching to commentating to being the face of the "Madden" video game series, comes to select theaters on November 11.

Cast members Nicolas Cage (L) and Kathryn Hahn attend the world premiere of Amazon's biographical sports comedy "Madden" in Culver City, Calif., on November 4, 2026.

Cage (L) and his wife Riko Shibata.

Hahn.

Cast member Christian Bale (L) and his wife Sibi Blazic.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member John Mulaney.

Cast member Sienna Miller.

Bale (L) poses with Miller.

Cast member Shane Gillis.

Cast member Buck Watkins.

Cast member Julian Edelman.

Cast member Simms May.

Cast member Luke Klein.

Founder of video game company EA Sports, Trip Hawkins.

Retired NFL star and TV host Michael Strahan (R) and his daughter Isabella Strahan.

Steve Tisch.

Cage.

Hahn.

Miller (L) and Hahn share a laugh.

Mulaney.