Look: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale attend 'Madden' premiere with their wives

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Madden stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale walked the red carpet Wednesday.

Cage, 62, and Bale, 52, attended the film's premiere at Culver Theater in Culver City, Calif., with their respective wives, Riko Shibata, 31, and Sibi Blazic, 56.

Cage and Shibata, who welcomed a daughter together in 2022, held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Bale and Blazic, who share a son and daughter together, were all smiles as they arrived at the event.

Cast members Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney and Sienna Miller were also in attendance.

Madden is a sports biopic starring Cage as real-life NFL coach and sports commentator John Madden, who died at age 85 in 2021.

The movie follows Madden, along with his best friend Al Davis (Bale), as he goes from "a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football's most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game."

Kathryn Hahn attend the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' biographical sports comedy "Madden" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"Madden is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once in a century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports," an official synopsis reads.

Madden is directed by David O. Russell, who previously worked with Bale on The Fighter and American Hustle. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 11 and starts streaming Nov. 18 on Prime Video.