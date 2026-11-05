Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international soccer

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international soccer following a rift with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, he announced Thursday.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo participated his a record sixth World Cup this summer. File Photo by Christian Brunskill/UPI

The 41-year-old set records for the most international goals (146) and appearances (234). Ronaldo and longtime rival Lionel Messi, who announced his international retirement in August, also are the only men to play in six World Cups.

Ronaldo's 985 goals are the most credited to a single player. He will continue his quest to become the first 1,000-goal scorer with Saudi club Al Nassr.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of the national team," Ronaldo said in a speech he posted to social media. "I never felt it was exclusively mine.

"But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and taking it with me to stadiums all around the world. Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone, they are also made with the heart."

The Portuguese Football Federation fined and suspended Ronaldo for 30 days last month after he walked out on the national team during the UEFA Nations League campaign. The departure was triggered by a dispute between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo said Jesus told him he would play in a Sept. 27 match against Norway, but did not bring him into the match.

Ronaldo later explained the situation on social media and issued apologies to teammates and fans who traveled to see him play. He mentioned potential "farewell matches" in the note, but it is unknown if such a tribute will now take place.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has recorded 985 goals, is on a quest to become soccer's first 1,000-goal scorer. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI

On Thursday, the Portuguese Football Federation that it "refuses to let this farewell take place without due tribute."

"It is with a feeling of profound gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly praises and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career serving our country," the federation said.

"More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication, and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our national team.

"Throughout a legendary international career, marked by 234 caps and 146 goals scored, the captain carried the country on his shoulders, broke records, and led the team to moments that will forever be etched in the history of national football."

The federation said it plans to organize, plan, participate and actively collaborate" a fitting tribute to Ronaldo's career.

"Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain's armband worn with pride on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and legacy transcend the four lines of the pitch," the federation said.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated Portugal's name and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps, being, for many of us, the best player of all time!"

Ronaldo also issued a message of gratitude for his family, teammates, coaches, fans and other supporters in his lengthy retirement announcement video.

"A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," Ronaldo said. "When I look back at everything I've experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see Portuguese living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little bit closer to home.

"I see millions of Portuguese people whom I've never met, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about the people. Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be better, I wanted to make history."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner never achieved World Cup glory, but won two Nations League titles and Euro 2016 with Portugal. The Portuguese owned no major trophies prior to Ronaldo's national team tenure.

"I always demanded the most of myself," Ronaldo said. "I always wanted more; I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights; there were victories I'll never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember. I made mistakes, I suffered, and there were moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

"Over the years, I learned a few very simple things. Goals fade, trophies end up in museums, and records are eventually broken. But there is one thing that time can never erase: the place we hold in people's hearts. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget your worries, and feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is all about this. We suffer together, we rise together. We believe again."

Several of Ronaldo's former clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP also paid tribute to the iconic striker with social media posts.

"Congratulations on an incredible international career, Cristiano," United wrote. "Enjoy your retirement."