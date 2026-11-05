Kris Jenner turns 71: Celebrating the ultimate momager

Kris Jenner, a media personality, reality television star, businesswoman and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, turns 71 on Thursday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Kris Jenner arrives for the Rock & Soul party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla., on January 31, 2009.

Left to right, Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian, Jenner and her son Rob Kardashian arrive at the Leather and Laces party in Miami on February 5, 2010.

Kylie Jenner (R) and her mother Kris Jenner attend the premiere of "Mirror Mirror" in Los Angeles on March 17, 2012.

Left to right, Jenner, Sofia Vergara and Kardashian attend the 2012 White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington on April 28, 2012.

Jenner arrives for the Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 16, 2013.

Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the 2014 Angel Ball in New York City on October 20, 2014.

Left to right, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in New York City on May 14, 2015.

Left to right, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive on the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015.

Jenner (R) and her partner Corey Gamble arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. The couple were first linked together in October 2014.

Jenner (R) and Gamble attend the Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 5, 2017.

Kardashian (L) and Jenner attend the seventh annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas in Los Angeles on November 4, 2017.

Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7, 2018.

Kardashian (L) and Jenner attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 16, 2018.

Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.

Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards in New York City on November 6, 2019.

Jenner arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019.

Jenner (L) and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger attend the Fashion Awards in London on November 29, 2021. Jenner, the following year, starred alongside her family in new reality series "The Kardashians."

Jenner arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Jenner (L) and Kardashian attend the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024.

Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024. Jenner, that same year, announced that she had her ovaries removed after a tumor was discovered.

Jenner arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.

Jenner (R) and Gamble attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night event in Los Angeles on September 19, 2026.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jenner attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night event in Los Angeles on September 19, 2026.