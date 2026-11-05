Lennie James lands lead in thriller 'Nightswimming'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and Mayor of Kingstown actor Lennie James has landed the lead in Nightswimming, an original thriller from producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

Filming is to begin in Portugal in the spring.

James plays Matthew, a man wrongly convicted of the brutal murders of his wife and two teen-age sons in their beachfront home who returns to the scene of the crime years later to figure out what really happened.

"I am very excited about getting going on Nightswimming. It's a juicy, grownup thriller about family, love, loss, betrayal, redemption and the price of justice," James said in a press release Thursday.

"Matthew is the kind of character I love to play, full of complexity, contradiction and conviction. This is top notch storytelling, and I'm chuffed to be a part of it."

No other casting has been announced yet.