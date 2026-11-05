Bomb threats against at least 15 flights in Europe disrupt air travel

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Bomb threats were made against at least 15 international flights in Europe early Thursday. No explosives or suspicious materials were found on the flights, which were all between European countries, the second time threats have been made in two days.

The disruption began after the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said a threat against an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome had forced it to divert to a military base in northern France, saying it was "monitoring the situation closely."

The Airbus A320 with 151 passengers and crew on board, later landed safely at Évreux-Fauville, 60 miles northwest of Paris, at about 10:35 a.m. local time, where it was met by bomb disposal teams.

The PM's office said the government was "monitoring the situation closely."

A succession of threats followed against four Ryanair flights, one from Madrid to Sofia, another from Copenhagen to Sofia, one from London Stansted to Sofia and a fourth from Porto to Milan, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels, two WizzAir flights, one from Milan to Warsaw and one from Milan to Bucharest and a Aegean Airlines flight from Thessaloniki to Milan.

Two FinnAir flights were also affected, one from Helsinki to Vienna and the other from Helsinki to Rome.

Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the Rome-bound flight onto the ground at Rome Fiumicino Airport where bomb disposal operations were initiated in line with regulatory protocols.

No explosives were found, according to the airport.

At least two aircraft were forced to divert, including Wizzair's Milan to Warsaw flight, which landed in Vienna and Ryanair's London to Sofia flight, which landed in Plovdiv, 90 miles southeast of Sofia, the capital.

Threats were also made against four unidentified flights en route to the Czech Republic.

Police there confirmed they had received a report of "an improvised explosive device" aboard four flights headed to Prague, the capital.

"We do not underestimate the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with the least possible impact on passengers and airport operations. Upon landing, pyrotechnic inspections will be conducted on all aircraft. We are preparing... for their landing. We assess the credibility of threats as low," the Czech police said.

The incidents follow threats against seven flights on Tuesday that all turned out to be hoaxes.