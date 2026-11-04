Democrats win Senate majority, flip seven GOP seats

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Democrats were projected to win control of the Senate following Tuesday's midterm elections in which voters backed Democratic candidates in key races across the country.

Sen Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed victory of the Senate for the Democrat Party following Tuesday's midterm elections. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Projections by both NBC News and DecisionDesk HQ early Wednesday show the Democrats gaining seven seats for a Senate majority of 54.

The Democrats only needed to gain four seats in the Senate -- while still maintaining the seats they currently hold -- to flip control. Republicans held 53 seats compared to 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with them in the outgoing Congress.

Of the 35 seats up for election Tuesday, Republicans held 22 and Democrats 13.

"Against all odds, we Democrats have won the Senate," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a late Tuesday press conference.

"And we have five words for the American people: Relief is on the way."

The Democratic victory was fueled by victories in key states won by President Donald Trump two years ago, including Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was poised to be the state's next senator. The Senate seat is now held by Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, who is retiring.

Preliminary results showed El-Sayed had received 52.2% of the vote share to Republican Mike Rogers' 45.8%. Both NBC News and DecisionDesk HQ projected El-Sayed to be the winner.

El-Sayed, a progressive candidate and former public health administrator, claimed victory early Wednesday following the contentious campaign in which he was attacked over his religion and his Egyptian ancestry.

"Michigan, we did it!" he said in his victory speech, during which he addressed those attacks head-on, accusing the Republican Party of attempting to divide Michiganders by running "one of the ugliest campaigns we've seen in our lifetimes."

"They might have been pointing to my name and my faith but we all know that my name and my faith are not the reason you can't afford your gas, not the reason you can't afford your groceries, not the reason you can't see a doctor," he said.

Rogers has not conceded.

Before supporters, the former House representative projected an imagine of victory, stating he was are "pretty excited" about the ballots left to be counted.

"We do have this. This is going to happen," he said.

"Go home and get some sleep, so when you wake up, we're going to be a winner."

The already volatile race was further inflamed this week, when Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat whom El-Sayed defeated in the state primary, switched her endorsement from El-Sayed to Rogers abruptly Sunday. That switch was followed by El-Sayed's campaign raising more than $2.4 million in donations in one day.

In another key Democratic win, Texas was poised to elect Democrat James Talarico, a state representative, to the Senate, over scandal-plagued, Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton, the state's attorney general who defeated four-term U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican Party runoff in May for the nomination.

The state had not elected a Democrat to statewide office in 32 years.

"We just took back Texas," Talarico said in his victory speech before cheering supporters.

"We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas. We just showed that a politics of division is no match for a politics of love. And we just sent a message to every millionaire mega donor, every trillionaire mega donor, every corrupt defender of this broken political system in this state, in this county, power belongs to the people," Talarico said.

According to preliminary election results, Talarico secured 55.04% of the vote compared to Paxton's 43.19%, with 47% of polling locations reporting as of late Tuesday.

Paxton conceded, vowing before his supporters to pray that Talarico "will do good for Texas."

Paxton's lose comes as he has been plagued by scandal throughout his political career, including a 2023 impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives under articles of bribery and abuse of office. Republicans have attacked Talarico on cultural issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, calling him "Talafreako."

Democrat Sherrod Brown was poised to defeat Republican Sen. Jon Husted for an Ohio Senate seat Husted was appointed to after JD Vance was elected vice president on Trump's ticket two years ago.

Husted conceded the race. Preliminary results early Wednesday showed Brown with 49.65% of the vote compared to Husted's 45.5%.

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton, a Methodist megachurch pastor, became the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1932, claiming victory Tuesday night over incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who has conceded.

Preliminary results showed that with all precincts reporting that Hamilton had secured 51% of the vote to Marshall's 46%.

Democrat Josh Turek was also poised to flip an Iowa Senate seat blue after claiming victory over Republican Ashley Hinson. The seat was held by retiring two-term Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Hinson has conceded.

Preliminary results show Turek secured 50.4% to Hinson's 46.38%, with nearly all counties reporting.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews was projected to win the Senate seat, flipping another Senate seat blue. Andrews faced Republican Darline Graham, the incumbent, who was appointed this summer after her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, died.

Graham won a close primary challenge from Rep. Ralph Norman to run for a full term in the seat and was endorsed by Trump. Andrews, a physician, had faced personal attacks by Trump during the campaign.

Decision Desk HQ and NBC News projected former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, defeating Republican nominee Michael Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

That Senate seat was held by Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, who is retiring.

In New Hampshire, Decision Desk HQ and NBC News projected Democrat Chris Pappas, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, to defeat Republican John Sununu, a former U.S. senator who race to reclaim his old seat.

The election was to fill the Senate seat now held by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat. Sununu held the seat from 2003 to 2009. Pappas has held his House seat since 2019.

In Georgia, NBC News and Decision Desk HQ called the Senate race, projecting that Democrat Jon Ossoff, the incumbent senator, would win. Ossoff faced Republican Rep. Mike Collins, who has conceded.

Collins, who won his primary in a runoff with Derek Dooley, was endorsed by Trump. He conceded in a post on social media, saying, "We left it all on the road, and I'd do every mile of it again."

In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson claimed victory over Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, who ran for her sixth term and conceded defeat.

Jackson, a former logger and state senator, made his bid for the Democratic nomination after former candidate Graham Platner dropped out of the race. Democrats have criticized Collins' record and support for Trump, while Republicans have lauded her achievements for the state.

In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola faces incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. This race was another to feature late-campaign drama when The New York Times reported that Democrats had recruited another man named Dan Sullivan to enter the race, a fairly common election ploy for both major parties.

That Sullivan, a former teacher who ran as a Republican, did well enough in the primary to be added to the ballot. The incumbent Sullivan is labeled as such, however, and is the only one to have "Republican" added to his name. Peltola, a former House member and former tribal judge, has said she didn't know about the alleged recruitment.

Among other races projected or called by early Wednesday: Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia won re-election for a fourth term, CNN and NBC News projected. He defeated Republican Bert Mizusawa.

In Illinois, NBC News and Decision Desk projected the Senate race for Democrat Juliana Stratton over Republican Don Tracy. The seat was held by Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring, in the outgoing Congress.

In Massachusetts, incumbent Democrat Ed Markey was projected to win re-election over Republican John Deaton, NBC News and Decision Desk called. Theyalso called New Jersey's Senate race for incumbent Democrat Sen. Cory Booker over Republican Justin Murphy and Delaware's Senate race for incumbent Democrat Sen. Chris Coons over Republican Mike Katz.

In Florida, incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody was projectedto defeat Democrat Angie Nixon. In Wyoming, Republican Harriet Hageman was projectedto win over Democrat James Byrd.