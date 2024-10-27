Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPI News

    Dodgers: Ohtani 'in a great place' for World Series game 3 versus Yankees

    By Glenn Singer & Mark Moran,

    1 days ago

    Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said superstar Shohei Ohtani is 'in a great place' for World Series game three Monday in New York following a shoulder injury Saturday night. Doctors have cleared Ohtani to play.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMMpB_0wNom8zn00
    Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to play in game three of the MLB World Series Monday night in the Bronx, N.Y. He injured his left shoulder on an attempted steal in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game two at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    "He's in a great spot. He's playing tomorrow," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN's Karl Ravech via text, ESPN reported Sunday.

    Ohtani appeared to injure his left shoulder on a slide while attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 4-2 Dodgers victory over the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. He was tagged out on the play and was scheduled to undergo an MRI Sunday.

    The Dodgers took a 2-0 game lead in the series behind dominant pitching by Ohtani's fellow Japanese countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed just one run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings of his World Series debut. He retired the last 11 hitters he faced, his splitter becoming more devastating as the game progressed.

    Yamamoto still had good velocity and control when his pitch count reached the mid-80s, prompting Roberts to remove him in the seventh.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAQ2w_0wNom8zn00
    Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks to the media during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    Aside from his hitting and base stealing prowess, Ohtani is also an elite pitcher. He has not taken the mound in a game this year, however, as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery on the right elbow of his pitching arm, which made the fact that the sliding injury happened on his non throwing shoulder, the left, all the more important to him and the Dodgers as they consider his future.

    Ohtani is the first player in Major League Baseball history to steal 50 bases and hit 50 home runs in the same season. He ended the 2024 regular season with 54 homers and 59 steals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRuyW_0wNom8zn00
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrates after striking out the New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    The shoulder injury was diagnosed a subluxation, or partial separation, a condition that involves the shoulder joint 'popping out' briefly and going back into place.

    The teams will head to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., with Los Angeles two wins away from the MLB championship. Game 3 will be Monday night, to be broadcast on Fox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiM5m_0wNom8zn00
    The Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman receives congratulations from first base coach Clayton McCullough after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 the MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    The Dodgers broke the ice Saturday night with a 367-foot solo home run to left field by Tommy Edman off Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the second. But the Yankees tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third with a 399-foot home run by Juan Soto off Yamamoto.

    The Dodgers didn't wait long to take the lead again, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Two runs came home on a 423-foot home run by Teoscar Hernandez into the right field stands and another on a 419-foot solo homer by Freddie Freeman to deep right center.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EE0FD_0wNom8zn00
    The Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    The Dodgers scored a second run in the ninth inning on a base hit by Giancarlo Stanton that sent Soto home. With one out, Jazz Chisolm Jr. singled and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Anthony Volpe then struck out and pinch hitter Jose Trevino flied out, ending the game.

    The Dodgers signed Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract on Dec. 27, 2023, paying $50.6 million to his Japanese team, the Orix Buffaloes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZvU6_0wNom8zn00
    The New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    The 26-year-old posted a 7-2 record, with a 3.0 earned-run average, during the regular MLB season. He missed about three months with a strained rotator cuff.

    MLB World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers take 2-0 lead over New York Yankees

    Related Search

    Japanese baseball playersDodgers vs YankeesWorld SeriesBaseball injuriesNew York YankeesShohei Ohtani

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Yankees-Dodgers lead off most star-studded World Series in history
    UPI News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    UFC Fighter Appears To Injure Himself Getting Hyped Up Before Fight, Gets Knocked Out
    BroBible1 day ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
    UPI News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
    UPI News2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Lane Kiffin Will Replace Lincoln Riley as the USC Head Coach
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Obama, Springsteen campaign with Harris at Georgia rally
    UPI News3 days ago
    Movie review: 'Forrest Gump' reunion 'Here' lacks heart
    UPI News2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Nvidia briefly unseats Apple as world’s most valuable company
    UPI News1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Tulsi Gabbard to join Donald Trump at Vegas rally celebrating AAPI heritage
    UPI News3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Judge halts La. governor's clearing of homeless camps before Taylor Swift concerts
    UPI News1 day ago
    Tropical storm conditions right as hurricane season enters final month
    UPI News19 hours ago
    Discrimination may cause gut inflammation, digestive woes, study says
    UPI News3 days ago
    Trump rallies supporters in New York City, attacks Harris
    UPI News22 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season
    UPI News2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy