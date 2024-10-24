Open in App
    Google educates users about the moon cycle with new Doodle game

    By Jessica Inman,

    1 days ago

    Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Google is educating users about the lunar cycle with its latest interactive Doodle released Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXXS3_0wKEAAfZ00
    Google's Doodle Thursday commemorates October's last quarter moon -- better known as a half moon because of its half-full appearance -- before the Waning Gibbous phase culminates in the New Moon. Screenshot courtesy of Google

    The Doodle commemorates October's last Quarter moon -- better known as a half moon because of its half-full appearance -- before the Waning Gibbous phase culminates in the New Moon.

    A smiling, half-lit moon winks above the Google search bar. The lunar cycle is illustrated at the top of the image.

    When users click the play button, they are taken to an interactive game.

    "Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points... against the October Half Moon," an official description reads.

    Google will post the game on a monthly basis, coinciding with the moon cycle, and created desktop and phone wallpaper images of the 2024 moon calendar for download.

