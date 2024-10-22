Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPI News

    North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation

    By Thomas Maresca,

    2 days ago

    SEOUL, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A North Korean representative to the United Nations denied reports that Pyongyang had dispatched thousands of troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine , calling the claims "groundless" amid a growing international outcry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLMSl_0wGobb8Z00
    A North Korean representative at the United Nations said that reports of Pyongyang sending troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine were "groundless." Pyongyang and Moscow have grown closer since the Russian invasion, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Russia in September last year. File Photo by Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

    The comment was the first from a North Korean official since Seoul's spy agency said last week that Pyongyang had decided to send some 12,000 troops in support of Russia's war effort. The National Intelligence Service said it had evidence that North Korea had already dispatched 1,500 special forces troops to Vladivostok through a Russian navy transport ship.

    "As for the so-called military cooperation with Russia, my delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumors aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly and cooperative relations between two sovereign states," the North Korean representative said Monday during a session of the U.N. General Assembly First Committee on disarmament and international security.

    The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

    The remarks came in response to a Ukrainian envoy's comment that North Korea was planning to send "large-scale" troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

    Moscow also refused to confirm the presence of North Korean troops, saying Monday that there were "conflicting" reports.

    "We see a lot of contradictory information: the South Koreans claim one thing, then the Pentagon says they have no confirmation of such statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing .

    "So there is a lot of conflicting information," Peskov said. "This is probably how it should be treated."

    The spokesman was apparently referring to comments by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , who told reporters at a news conference in Naples, Italy, on Saturday that he could not confirm the North Korean troop deployment but called the reports a "serious" issue.

    In a separate U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday, South Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Hwang Joon-kook condemned the "alarming development" of North Korean troops aiding Russia.

    "We are well aware that North Korea is a habitual violator of international norms and Security Council resolutions," Hwang said. "However, recent actions by Pyongyang have even surprised us."

    Citing the National Intelligence Service report, Hwang said that transported soldiers were supplied with Russian military uniforms and Russian weapons and given false identification.

    "This means a qualitative change in North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine," Hwang said. "By dispatching a large number of combatants, North Korea will likely become an active belligerent in warfare."

    "North Korea will expect a generous payoff from Moscow in return for its troop contribution," he added. "It could be either military or financial assistance; it could be nuclear weapons-related technology."

    South Korea's National Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday and said it would work closely with the international community to "resolutely deal" with the military alliance between North Korea and Russia.

    "The government will implement step-by-step countermeasures in accordance with the progress of Russia-DPRK military cooperation following North Korea's dispatch of combat troops," the NCS said in a statement .

    Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the two isolated regimes signing a mutual defense pact in June.

    The NIS said last week that North Korea has provided more than 13,000 containers of artillery, missiles, anti-tank rockets and other deadly weapons to Russia on more than 70 occasions since August last year.

    NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday on X that North Korea sending troops to Russia would mark a "significant escalation" in the conflict. Britain and South Korea also released a joint statement condemning North Korea's arms transfers and its reported troop deployments.

    "We take note that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic are more closely intertwined than ever, and commit ourselves to closely monitoring the situation and actively pursuing necessary measures together with the international community to deter further unlawful, reckless and destabilizing behavior," the statement said.

    On Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "strong response" from international partners to North Korean involvement in Russia's war.

    "We must counter this. We cannot let evil grow," he said in a video address.

    Comments / 60
    Add a Comment
    bad one 111
    20h ago
    scum
    LogicOverEmotions
    23h ago
    War criminals lie about everything so….
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Russia's friendship with North Korea may have backfired
    Business Insider1 day ago
    North Korean special forces sent to Russia trained for U.S. hostage-taking missions
    koreadailyus.com2 days ago
    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms North Korean troops are in Russia
    UPI News21 hours ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    Poland alleges Russian sabotage and is closing one of Moscow's consulates
    The Independent1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, calls for nuclear deterrence against U.S. threat
    UPI News1 day ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany
    The Independent1 day ago
    Putin's Attempt To Recruit North Koreans In Ukraine War Is 'Desperate,' U.K. Warns
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
    Reuters2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    UPI News1 day ago
    Pentagon announces $400M in new round of military arms support for Ukraine
    UPI News2 days ago
    FBI operation focuses on 300 unsolved crimes in Native American communities
    UPI News13 hours ago
    Oscar-Nominated Producer Alexander Rodnyansky Receives 8.5-Year Prison Sentence in Moscow Court for Anti-War Statements
    Variety2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Turkey strikes PKK targets in Iraq after deadly attack on Ankara aerospace company
    UPI News4 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Debris from Boeing-built satellite explosion poses potential threat to spacecraft
    UPI News14 hours ago
    US Treasury claims to have won back billions of dollars lost to fraud using AI
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Poll: Most Americans stressed about election, future of nation
    UPI News18 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
    UPI News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy