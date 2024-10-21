Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPI News

    Biden administration proposes rule change that would make OTC contraceptives free

    By Chris Benson,

    1 days ago

    Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday proposed a rule change that will give women access to free over-the-counter contraceptives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAg3N_0wG3B3ZA00
    On Monday, the Biden administration issued a proposal for a rule change that will give women access to free over-the-counter contraceptives. “We believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions,” the president (pictured in 2023 at the White House) said Monday in a statement. “Including the right to decide if and when to start or grow their family.” File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

    Administration officials said the proposal would be the "most significant expansion" for women's contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act , which more than 50 million Americans rely on for health insurance.

    "We believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions," the president said Monday in a statement. "Including the right to decide if and when to start or grow their family."

    If finalized, it would "significantly increase" over-the-counter contraceptive coverage and would allow women for the first time to get OTC contraception at no cost.

    The proposed rule change builds on Affordable Care Act requirements that say most private health plans must cover contraception without cost sharing. The White House added it could affect as many as 52 million U.S. women of reproductive age on a private health insurance plan .

    On Monday, President Joe Biden called the initiative "a major step" in expanding coverage for "no-cost contraception" under the ACA, also known as "ObamaCare," which he helped implement as vice president under Barack Obama .

    But Biden also took direct aim at Congressional Republicans, which was echoed by a Democrat lawmaker on the Hill later in the day.

    "Republican politicians have made clear they aren't stopping at overturning Roe and intend to restrict birth control next," Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said Monday afternoon on X .

    In Biden's statement, the president said that, since Roe v. Wade's reversal more than two years ago, the GOP has "made clear they want to ban or restrict birth control, defund federal programs that help women access contraception, and repeal the Affordable Care Act."

    At least 18 government-approved contraceptives now exist on the U.S. market. It took until the ACA's 2010 passage for contraception to be a requirement for coverage under most insurance plans.

    The federal government added on Monday that it's also issuing new guidance to "help ensure that patients can access other preventive services," such as cancer screenings, which must be covered without cost sharing under the law.

    According to the White House, the administration so far has lowered coverage costs for health insurance in the marketplace by an average of $800 per year and "more Americans than ever before" have signed up for health insurance through the law.

    Last month, the U.S. Treasury revealed that nearly 50M of the more than 345 million people in the U.S. population had so far enrolled in Obamacare since 2014.

    "While we fight to protect and expand health care, extremist so-called leaders are attacking reproductive freedom at every turn," Vice President Kamala Harris , the Democratic presidential nominee and the nation's first woman to serve in the role, said Monday in her own statement.

    In January, the Affordable Care Act reached a 20M 'milestone' for new enrollments as the year began. On Monday, the outgoing president called on Congress "to restore reproductive freedom and safeguard the right to contraception once and for all."

    This follows other previous Biden administration efforts to expand access of the critical contraceptive care for women. Last year in June, the president signed an executive order to expand free birth control including over-the-counter contraception.

    If finalized, the proposed federal rule change will signify the "most significant expansion" of contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act since earlier efforts in 2012.

    New Jersey's Pallone, ranking member on the House Energy Committee, added how Biden and Harris' move "defends" against ongoing GOP political attacks on women's reproductive freedom.

    Comments / 604
    Add a Comment
    FFG22
    2h ago
    Talk about buying votes.
    Gary Coles
    2h ago
    anything free to you was paid for by someone else.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox1 day ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    11 million illegals would have become citizens under bill that Kamala Harris promoted
    Fox News2 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Goodbye to the Disability payment if you are under these conditions: Avoid losing your monthly benefit
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    No Social Security Payment in December—Here’s Why and How It Will Impact You
    Woman's World1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star19 hours ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    9 Reasons People Lose Their Social Security Benefits (It’s More Common Than You Think)
    FinanceBuzz21 days ago
    Trump plans would decimate Social Security in just 6 years: new study
    Raw Story2 days ago
    First Lady Jill Biden tells ABC that President Biden dropping out of the race was 'right call'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Trump has promised to protect Social Security. His proposals could lead to benefit cuts in 6 years
    CNN1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Fox News Decision Desk Chief Predicts When We'll Know The Winner
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Voices: I’m a former McDonald’s fry cook. Truthfully, Trump did an OK job
    The Independent1 day ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    US Treasury claims to have won back billions of dollars lost to fraud using AI
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Texas troopers find 134 illegal immigrants near border, some from Iran, authorities say
    Fox News4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy